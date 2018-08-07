ECP withholds victory notification of PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai

PTI candidate Shaukat Yousafzai. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday withheld the victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Yousafzai.

The order came after ECP commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mahmood Raza headed a five-member commission on low female voter turn-out in PK-23, Shangla constituency from where Yousafzai had won during the July 25 polls.

Neither the petitioner nor winning candidate Yousafzai appeared before the commission today owing to which the five members decided to withdraw the notification.

Seeking a reply from Yousafzai in the case, the commission adjourned the hearing till August 13.

Yousafzai had won from PK-23, Shangla with 17,399 votes in the 2018 General Election.

According to records, 86,698 women were registered to vote from the constituency. However, only 3,505 women cast their votes in violation of ECP regulations.

Ahead of the elections, the ECP had said that results of any constituency would be declared invalid should the female turnout be lower than 10 per cent.

Earlier today, the ECP said it will notify newly-elected members of the national and provincial assemblies.