Wednesday Aug 08 2018
Punjab, Pakistan's north likely to receive rainfall today: PMD

Wednesday Aug 08, 2018

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Various areas of Punjab are expected to receive light-to-mild rainfall today (Wednesday), Geo News reported, as the country's weather monitoring authority forecast favourable weather throughout the country's north and northwest.

Cities that may experience drizzle today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Further, the PMD said rain can also be expected in Sindh's Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, and Thatta, as well as Kalat and Zhob of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Kashmir.

