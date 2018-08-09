Four more youths martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

The death toll in the occupied valley from fresh acts of Indian state terrorism has reached 6 over past two days. — Geo News FILE

SRINAGAR: Four youngsters were martyred in a fresh acts of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the death toll to six over the past two days.



The youths were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army’s 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 9-Para Commandos in the upper reaches of Rafiabad area of the Baramulla district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian forces also used gunship helicopters in the operation. Earlier, an Indian army commando was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Gudoora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday. The troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, sparking clashes in the vicinity.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik and Dukhtaran-e-Millat in their separate statements strongly condemned the secret shifting of Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates from Mandoli to notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, without even informing their families and lawyers.

It was on Tuesday that the relatives of Aasiya Andrabi visited Mandoli jail for a meeting with her, and to their surprise, they were informed that the women leader and her associates were shifted to Tihar Jail, according to the KMS.

Activists of Gujjar community held a protest rally in Banihal area of Ramban district in Jammu region against the torture of community leader, Talib Hussain, in police custody. Hussain had spearheaded the campaign for justice for the gang rape and murder victim, Aasifa, from Kathua. The protesters later staged a sit-in inside the premises of tehsildar office in Banihal.

Anjum-e-Imamia, Jammu, as well as the family of a youth, Syed Murfad Shah, who was recently shot dead by the personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at former puppet chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Jammu, demanded registration of a case against troops involved in the killing.

Indian police also arrested several residents, including father and brother of a liberation activist, during nocturnal raids in Tral area of Pulwama district.

The President of London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani in an article titled ‘Indian Supreme Court Has No Jurisdiction’ wrote that the Indian apex court had no jurisdiction to interfere in defining the title of state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted the Indian government and its puppet regime in occupied Kashmir had to function under the UN Security Council's relevant resolutions.