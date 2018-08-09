BNP-M, PTI deal secures Mengal's support for Imran at centre

BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal said the two parties had inked 'a historic agreement'

KARACHI/QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has agreed to lend its support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly after the two signed a deal Wednesday night that Shah Mehmood Qureshi said would "strengthens viewpoints at the centre".

As per the agreement, the 'missing persons' issue will be worked upon and resolved on a high priority while the National Action Plan (NAP) will be holistically implemented.



In addition, the demographic identity of Balochistan will be preserved consequent to discussions with all the political parties, while dams will be built to curb the risk of relocation.

Subsequent to the signing of the deal, BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal said the two parties had inked "a historic agreement".

"The PTI has agreed to the BNP-M's six points," he added.

On the other hand, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi noted that Balochistan would thrive if there were peace and stability in the region.

"Allah has bestowed Balochistan with numerous resources," Qureshi commented, adding that more improvements are likely to come if the province and centre work together.

"We require assistance, leadership, and cooperation for a better start," he mentioned, adding that he has had a detailed conversation with party chief Imran Khan, the prime minister-in-waiting.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, president of the PTI's Balochistan chapter, said they would take Akhtar Mengal, the BNP-M chief, "with us to the centre".



Stressing that Balochistan's development is part of the PTI's manifesto, Rind said they would support Jam Kamal's government and lend unconditional support to the province's leadership.

"We stand with BAP for the betterment of Balochistan's people. The BAP and the PTI are on a new journey together," he stated.

BAP chief Jam Kamal said, "We need to fix things based on facts and figures" instead of "mere words".

Acknowledging that the PTI will be part of the Balochistan leadership, Kamal said: "We are with the PTI and will remain so."