Governor KP summons assembly session for oath-taking on Aug 13

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Iqbal Jhagra has summoned a session of the provincial assembly on August 13, an official notification issued on Thursday stated.



According to the official notification, the governor will administer oath to the newly-elected members.

The election and oath of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will also take place, along with the election of the Chief Minister of the province in the session.

The session will begin at 10 AM and take place at the KP Assembly building.



