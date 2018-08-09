SHC bars private schools from more than 5pc fee hike

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday barred private schools from hiking fees by more than 5 per cent and ordered them to accept dues as per the old fee structure.



The court ordered so during hearing of a petition pertaining to a hike in private school fees contrary to the rules.

The petition was filed by more than more than a hundred parents, in which they took the stance that certain private schools had increased their fees by 10 to 13 per cent, which was contrary to the rules.

They also noted in the petition that these schools have also increased the admission fee to Rs100,000.

The SHC also sought an explanation from the provincial government and private schools administration by September 7.

Meanwhile, a notice was also served to the federal government over income tax on school fees.