Man accused of abusing polio workers arrested

KANDHKOT: Rangers have arrested a man in connection to alleged abuse of two women polio workers on Friday in the Kandhkot area of Sindh, Geo News reported.



According to the police, the suspect named Umer allegedly abused the two polio workers after refusing to have children administered with polio drops.

He slapped the two women who had come into the house and locked them in, police added.

The deputy commissioner and senior superintendent police have taken notice of the incident and registered a case against the suspect.

On Monday, the government had launched an anti-polio campaign across the country.

While speaking to Associated Press, Dr Rana Safdar, the campaign's national coordinator, had remarked that the campaign was launched amid tight security in 89 districts and towns with a total of 110,000 health workers who will fan out to vaccinate 19.2 million children.

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a crippling childhood disease caused by the polio virus and preventable through immunisation. Affecting mostly children under the age of five, polio — which has no cure and can only be prevented by giving a child multiple vaccine doses — can lead to irreversible paralysis.