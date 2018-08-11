Imran Ismail to be appointed Sindh governor, decides PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to appoint Imran Ismail as Sindh governor, a press statement by the party said Saturday.



The statement said that PTI chairman Imran Khan has given a formal approval for Ismail's appointment as Sindh governor.

Currently, the post of Sindh governor lies vacant following resignation by Mohammad Zubair.

Ismail, who is considered a close affiliate of Imran, had also won the elections in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111 Karachi.

A day earlier, the PTI nominated Asad Qaiser as speaker of the National Assembly, and Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab. Prior to that it named Mehmood Khan as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the party is yet to nominate deputy speaker in the National Assembly and Punjab chief minister.