Unidentified woman snatches newborn from Lahore hospital's gynae ward

GEO NEWS

Sunday Aug 12, 2018

LAHORE: A newborn baby was kidnapped Saturday night here from the city's Jinnah Hospital, Geo News reported, citing the child's family and the hospital administration.

While a first information report (FIR) was registered with the local police, the family and relatives of Tayyaba, the mother, claimed that an unidentified woman kidnapped the child from the medical facility's gynaecology ward.

In this regard, the hospital management commented that they were searching for the alleged suspect with the help of footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

