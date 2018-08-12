Six dead in armed clash between two groups in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Six people including two women were killed in firing between two armed groups in Rajar area of Charsadda on Sunday.



According to reports, an altercation between two men identified as Qalander Shah and Sabir Shah led to firing between the groups, resulting in the tragedy.

Two others were injured in the clash.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Charsadda Basheer Ahmed said the deceased, who have been identified as Qalandar Shah, his wife Gul Rukh, Sabir Shah, Anwar Shah, Ahmed Shah and Navi Gul, were all relatives.



The injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar, police said, while the deceased were moved to District Headquarters Hospital.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the incident and an investigation is under way, police added.

Earlier this year, four people died and another was injured when two groups fired at each other during a burial at a cemetery in the city.

In January, five people including two policemen were killed during a jirga in Sardaryab area near Charsadda. According to rescue sources, the jirga was resolving an issue between two groups over a family dispute when the rivals exchanged harsh words and opened fire on each other.