Qalandars’ development programme incredible opportunity for youngsters: Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman speaking to Geo.tv.

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman says the Lahore Qalandars' development programme is an amazing opportunity for youngsters.



While speaking to Geo.tv, Zaman said through this program, talent from far-flung areas will have a chance to shine.

“These areas have a lot of talent, however, a lack of facilities holds people back from showcasing their talent. The Rising Stars programme gives them a platform to showcase their talent,” he said.

On the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and playing for the Lahore Qalandars’ franchise, Zaman said the league gave him an opportunity to improve his game.

“I learned a lot while sharing the dressing room with some of the top players from Lahore Qalandars.”

“Not only did I get a chance to play with some of the top players I got to play against them,” he added. “Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and I all came into the spotlight because of PSL.”

The 28-year-old added the reason behind his success is hard work.

“I try to perform my best in every match,” he said. “I do not run after individual targets.”

“I play from match to match and series to series.”

About the upcoming Asia Cup encounter against India, the record-smashing batsman said that he will try to replicate his Champions Trophy innings against India.