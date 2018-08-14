Imran Khan wishes nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan felicitated the nation on Independence Day as he vowed to realise Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal's vision for Pakistan.



In his message to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, the PTI chief, also the country's prime minister-in-waiting, tweeted, “14 Aug 2018: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption and cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge and Pakistan will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid and Iqbal.”

In another tweet, he posted a picture of his ancestors with the founder and Iqbal at the Round Table Conference in London in 1932.



“In this historic picture of Quaid-i-Azam and Iqbal, at the Round Table Conference in London 1932, my khalu Dr Jehangir Khan and my mother’s chacha Zaman Khan (Zaman Park named after him) were also present,” Imran posted.

Pakistan is celebrating 71 years since independence today with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.



Earlier in the day, a 31 gun salute took place in the federal capital and a 21 gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore, where cadets of Pakistan Navy took charge of their duties.