55 fresh faces to enter Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Fifty-five parliamentarians, including 15 women and five minority candidates, will attend Sindh Assembly session for the first time.

The Sindh Assembly session will be held on Monday (tomorrow), after the General Election 2018.

Those who will be entering the provincial assembly session for the first time include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Aslam Abro, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Shaharyar Sher, Raja Izhar, Jamal Siddiqui, Tahira Bhutto and Sadra Imran.

The first-timers from Muttahida Qaumi Movement include Muhammad Wajahat, Ghulam Jilani Javed Hanif, Nasir Qureshi among others.

The most number of fresh faces come from Pakistan Peoples Party including Faryal Talpur, Azra Pechuho, Farogh Ahmed Shah, Munawar Wasaan, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Tariq Talpur, Hari Ram Kishori, Mumtaz Ali Chandio, Raja Razzaq and Saleem Baloch.

Moreover, there are some who are serving their third consecutive term in the provincial assembly. The list includes Grand Democratic Alliance's Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Barrister Husnain Mirza, Shaharyar Khan Meher and Dr Rafique, PPP's Sharjeel Inam Memon, Shehla Raza, Imdad Pitafi, Nawab Taimoor Talpur and MQM's Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan.

There are also some politicians who have been a part of the assembly since last two decades including former CM Qaim Ali Shah, PPP’s Murad Ali Shah senior, Agha Siraj Durrani, Dr Sohrab Sirki, Mir Nadir Magsi, Naeem Kharal, Jam Madad Ali, Murad Ali Shah and Syed Ali Mardan Shah.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has managed to secure 97 seats, including the reserved seats, in the Sindh Assembly allowing it to form the government in the province.