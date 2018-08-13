Pakistan Army simultaneously plants 2 million trees

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday simultaneously planted 2 million trees in a campaign named 'Sarsabz o Shadab Pakistan', according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Director General (DG) of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife initiated the National Tree Plantation Campaign, and appealed to all Pakistanis to participate in the drive.



"Trees are life. Plant trees to save lives," General Bajwa said in his message on the occasion.

The DG ISPR had earlier tweeted "...COAS will initiate simultaneous plantation of two million trees today across the country under army arrangements with planned target of 10 million trees during this monsoon."

"Campaign is named 'Sarsabz o Shadab Pakistan," he had added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is expected to form the government in the centre with Imran Khan as prime minister, will also plant billions of trees to tackle the effects of climate change.



Malik Amin Aslam, who is tipped to become environment minister, said the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme would see trees planted nationwide, including in the four provincial capitals, according to Reuters.

The PTI previously launched a vast tree-planting project in Khyber Pukhtunkwa.

