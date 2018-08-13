New MNAs on the block

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among 118 MNAs who took oath for the first time - Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: As members of the National Assembly took the oath of their office on Monday, 118 (34 per cent) took their seats for the first time in the 342-strong parliament.



The new faces included include Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Fawad A. Chaudhry and Zartaj Gul, and Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Mehnaz Akber Aziz and Ali Pervaiz.

Others were new to the National Assembly but not to the political arena and had been elected to the provincial assemblies in the past, such as PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah, PTI’s Pervez Khattak and Raja Riaz.

Geo.tv lists them down all new MNAs elected on general seats:







