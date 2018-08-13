Ismail warns of legal action if walls around Bilawal House not demolished

KARACHI: Imran Ismail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for Governor Sindh, on Monday said that the party stands by its statement regarding demolishing of walls erected around Bilawal House for security.



Speaking to media, Ismail said demolition of the walls is on the party agenda and Pakistan Peoples Party, which owns the building, will be approached in this regard.

Legal action will be taken if walls are not removed, he said.

The PTI has previously criticised PPP for erecting walls around the residence, which it says hinders free movement of civilians.



On the contrary, Ismail on Sunday said the party has no intentions of “bulldozing” the Governor House.

He said that PM-elect Imran Khan never claimed to ‘bulldoze’ Governor House.

While speaking to media on Sunday, he shared that the Governor House cannot be bulldozed as it is a historical building.

“We will open Governor House for the public but we have to see how it can be utilised. It can be used as an educational institute, university, or art gallery.”

Imran in one of his rallies had vowed to bulldoze Governor House whenever he comes into power.

No hurdle for public now, says Saeed Ghani

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani hit back at Ismail's comments, saying there is no hurdle placed anymore which would restrict free movement.

Both roads in front of the residence are open, he said.

He expressed surprise that a governor-to-be is making such "irresponsible statements".

Ghani said PTI has no clue about the powers enjoyed by the centre and the provinces and their leaders think they can rule like a king and can do whatever they want.