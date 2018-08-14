Volunteers plant 150,000 trees in parts of District Buner

More than 150,000 Chir and Phulai trees were planted on the eve of 71st Independence Day in various parts of District Buner, shared Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiq Ullah Khan. Photo: Geo News

BUNER: More than 150,000 chir and phulai trees were planted on the eve of 71st Independence Day in various parts of District Buner, shared Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiq Ullah Khan.

The two-day tree plantation campaign started in Kingyar Gali, Buner, today (Tuesday) with volunteers planting 50,000 plants in the area.

”We are vulnerable to climate changes and to overcome this issue we have to plant more trees and protect our forests," remarked Shafiq Ullah. "We are thankful of all the participants."

He also shared that they aim to plant 0.5 million trees in Pir Baba, Jour, Gokand, Chagharzi, Chamla and in other areas of Buner.

More than 150,000 Chir and Phulai trees were planted on the eve of 71st Independence Day in various parts of District Buner, shared Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiq Ullah Khan.

Moreover, he remarked that plants have been distributed in 900 governments schools, 250 private educational institutes, seminaries as well as the police department.

Interestingly, a large number of students volunteered for the tree plantation drive.

On the request of DC, we provided them with more than 10,000 students for this campaign, shared a participant and PEN Private Education Network district president Muhammad Haleem Bacha.

"As compared to other ways of celebrating the Independence Day, this brought us more joy as it was for a national cause," he said.

More than 150,000 Chir and Phulai trees were planted on the eve of 71st Independence Day in various parts of District Buner, shared Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiq Ullah Khan.

We dream of a green Pakistan and green Buner, he remarked, adding that planting trees will help control emission of greenhouse gases.

If the local administration and local government continue this campaign, soon everyone will see the hills of Buner cover with lush green forestry, Bacha said.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Hazrat Mir, the plants were provided to the volunteers from the nurseries planted under Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

Mir further said that the plantation drive will continue till August 30, adding that chir and phulai plants will be distributed among various government departments and community members in Buner.