US eager to work with Pakistan for South Asia peace, stability: Alice Wells

United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice Wells said the United States is eager to work with Pakistan for stability. Photo: Geo News

WASHINGTON: United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice Wells said the United States is eager to work with Pakistan for peace and stability in South Asia.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Wells also acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Classical singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan headlined the event, which was held at the Pakistan embassy in the US capital.



Several dignitaries attended the celebrations, including Pakistan's ambassador to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and other officials of both countries.



On August 14, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said he hoped to further strengthen ties between US and Pakistan.

In his message to Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day, Pompeo had said, "The US hopes to further strengthen ties with Pakistan in the years ahead and work with its people and government to advance shared goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia.”