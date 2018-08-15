Mushtaq Ghani elected speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy of KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominees were elected as the speaker and deputy speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday.

Ghani secured 81 votes as he contested for the slot against Laiq Muhammad Khan of Awami National Party (ANP).



Mehmood Jan was elected as the deputy speaker of the provincial assembly. He was contesting against Jamshed Mohmand from the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

Agha Siraj Durrani re-elected

Pakistan Peoples Party's Agha Siraj Durrani retained his post as Sindh Assembly speaker.

The election for the Sindh Assembly speaker was held on Wednesday with Durrani being re-elected after receiving 96 votes. He was contesting against MQM-Ps Javed Hanif who received 59 votes.



