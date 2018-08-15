IHC constitutes divisional bench to hear disqualification case against Imran

Wednesday Aug 15, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court constituted on Wednesday a divisional bench to hear a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification.
The divisional bench comprises two-members and will be headed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. The other member of the bench is Justice Athar Minullah.
On June 12, a member of Justice and Democratic party Abdul Wahab Baloch had filed an appeal against Imran's nomination papers filed from NA-243 with a returning officer over the Sita White case.
The petition stated Imran Khan used wrong information in his nomination papers and did not mention Tyrian White as his daughter — hence he is not Sadiq and Ameen, and should be disqualified under the Article 62 of the Constitution.
IHC judge Justice Aziz Shaukat Siddiqui had heard the case and issued a notice to Imran Khan, summoning him on August 1.
Later on, the bench was changed and Justice Mian Gull Hasan Aurangzeb was made a part of this bench.
On August 2, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Aurangzeb had to hear the case but the bench recused from the hearing, which ultimately dissolved the bench.
