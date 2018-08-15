Landlord’s servants rough up man in Bahawalnagar

The servants of a feudal lord beat up a 22-year-old man in Chishtian area for allegedly stealing a bag of compost. Photo: Geo News screen grab

BAHAWALNAGAR: The servants of a feudal lord beat up a 22-year-old man in Chishtian area for allegedly stealing a bag of compost.



A video of the incident went viral on social media early Tuesday morning, following which the police registered a case against the feudal lord identified as Mian Umair at Shehar Fareed police station.

In the video, two people can be seen pulling the victim down while one man hits him with his shoe. Another man then beats Zahid up with his shoe and starts kicking him. Throughout the incident, Zahid is being forced to lay with his face downwards.

The victim, Zahid, shared with Geo News he had gone to the police to register a case but they refused to cooperate with him.

However, the police remarked that they took notice of the incident after the video went viral, adding that the Zahid was initially quite reluctant to file an FIR. However, the police officials later persuaded him to register the case.

Further investigation into the case is under way.

The cases of feudal lord's violence against their employees are quite common in Pakistan.

On August 10, a feudal lord allegedly physically abused a minor domestic help he had employed at his residence here in the Factory Area police station jurisdiction and cut off the child's toes, police said, after filing a first information report (FIR) over the incident.

Authorities say they have arrested three suspects named in the case. The detained tormentors were identified as Rafaqat, Altaf, and Ittefaq.

According to the FIR filed at the Factory Area police station, Shahbaz, the complainant, alleged that Rafaqat swung an axe on the foot of his 12-year-old son, Nadir, who was on duty at the feudal lord's lair but had refused to work.

During the axe attack, Rafaqat slashed off two of the boy's toes.

"The landlord got angry at me after I asked him if I can open livestock animals and swung an axe on my foot," said Nadir.

Shahbaz, the victims' stepfather, further remarked that the Rafaqat has been threatening to slash off Nadir's legs, and accused Rafaqat of keeping his son locked up for 13 days in his haveli (mansion).

The arrests were made after police conducted the medical treatment and analysis and filed the FIR.