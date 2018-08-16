Expect breezier weather with light showers: PMD

Image: REUTERS/Files

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Light showers are expected in multiple cities of Pakistan throughout today (Thursday), Geo News reported, citing the country's weather monitoring authority.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cities that can expect heavy showers today comprise Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur in Punjab, multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh's Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, and Hyderabad, Kalat and Zhob in Balochistan, and Kashmir.

Earlier, on Monday, heavy rainfall accompanied with stormy winds had lashed various areas of Islamabad and Mansehra, as well as Azad Kashmir's Mirpur and Nakyal, and Shakargarh in Punjab's Narowal district.

In general, the weather in the country's north and northwest has started to transition from summer to winter.