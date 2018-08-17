DGMOs of Pak, India felicitate each other on Independence Day, talk border security

RAWALPINDI: The directors-general military operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India on Thursday established a hotline contact wherein both of them "felicitated each other on Independence Day", a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The DGMOs expressing "general satisfaction over the situation along the LOC [Line of Control] and WB [Wagah Border] since their communication on 29 May 2018 for reinvigorating ceasefire agreement", it said.



In addition, however, the Pakistani DGMO highlighted the violations carried by Indian forces, including "deliberately targeting innocent civilians" that led to four people embracing martyrdom and 32 others being injured, as well as the "sniping of 8 individuals since 29 May 2018 especially in broad daylight on 15-16 Aug 2018 in Leepa sector".



Raising concern on the aforementioned issue, it was conveyed by Pakistan that "such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LOC".

Further, Pakistan's DGMO also underscored Islamabad's worry regarding the "unusual movements of weapons and forces along LOC and cautioned Indian DGMO over any provocation, which had the potential to vitiate the environment along LOC".

The Indian DGMO, in response, assured his Pakistani counterpart "that no such move had taken place".

Islamabad further rejected New Delhi's "allegation of infiltration and abetment of terrorism along the LOC", informing the Indian DGMO "that effective measures are in place and no such presence or movement has been observed by Pakistani forces".

"However, if any actionable intelligence is available, the same may be shared for investigation."

The Pakistani DGMO "expressed commitment to peace" but warned that "if such aggressive actions continue, same will be effectively responded" to — something that could "have detrimental effects on peace and tranquillity along the LOC".