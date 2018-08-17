Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden NA speech becomes an instant hit

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto made his maiden speech in the National Assembly on Friday after being elected for the first time to the parliament. Not only was the speech among the highlights of the Assembly session, it was widely praised on social media as well.



The PPP chairman’s speech stole the show for all the right reasons — from paying tribute to the martyrs of the electioneering-related attacks to the requisites of a democratic system, it was an all-encompassing speech.

Social media hailed the young leader’s address to the House, having more than 300 lawmakers during the session. Some even went to the length to think of him as the future PM!

