Promises made by Imran Khan in inaugural address as PM-elect

The National Assembly elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan, more than two decades after the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team entered politics.



Imran, whose party swept the July 25 general election and commands the loyalty of a majority of lawmakers in the Lower House of Parliament, will be sworn in on Saturday.

Imran in his inaugural speech in the National Assembly after being elected as the prime minister made various promises to the people of Pakistan. Let's take a look at all what Imran promised:

Accountability

Imran Khan vowed that he would not spare the ones who looted the country. He promised "strict accountability" for all and promised to bring back the looted wealth of the country.



"The money that was laundered, I will bring it back — the money that should have gone towards health, education, and water, went into people's pockets," said Khan.

"I promise my nation that I will do strict accountability and I will not allow any NRO [National Reconciliation Order]," said Khan.

He further added we will conduct accountability for an increase in debts of the country over the past 10 years. "The money, which had to be spent on hospitals and for facilitating the people, went into some individuals' pockets."

Attendance in National Assembly

Criticised for his low attendance in the National Assembly sessions in the previous government’s tenure, Imran has now said that he would answer questions in the National Assembly twice a month.

On August 8, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) had issued its report on attendance of members of the National Assembly in 468 sessions over the past five years. It was revealed that Imran’s attendance was among the lowest as he attended only 20 sessions.



Facilitating opposition

Imran also promised to facilitate the opposition parties protesting alleged rigging in the General Election 2018.

"We won’t stop anyone from going to the Election Commission of Pakistan or Supreme Court as we know that we didn’t rig the polls," he remarked.

Speaking directly to Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Imran said his government “will cooperate with you even if you want to take your complaints to the Supreme Court. You can make as much noise as you want or even hold a dharna — we will provide you the containers for it."

He also said that his government will send people and food for whoever wants to protest.

Electoral Reforms

Imran also promised that his government will "reform the electoral system in a such a way that both winners and losers will accept the results.”