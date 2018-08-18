PM Imran Khan to address nation on Sunday

PM Imran Khan addresses the nation at his residence in Islamabad a day after the general election on July 26, 2018. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tomorrow, sources informed Geo News on Saturday.

The prime minister will be addressing the nation in the evening on Sunday, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Khan assumed charge of the office after taking oath as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan. He was administered the oath by President Mamnoon Hussain.

The prime minister has also approved a 20-member federal cabinet, which will be sworn in on Monday, a spokesman for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed on Saturday.

The cabinet will be comprising of 15 federal ministers and five advisers, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.



