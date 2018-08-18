Imran possesses ability to change Pakistan’s future, says Sidhu

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who gained significant attention after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan, remarked on Saturday that Pakistan’s new premier possesses the ability to change country’s future.



“Imran Khan has emerged as a hope [for us all]”, he said while addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

Speaking about his experience, Sindhu shared that he is taking back 100 times more love than what he had brought. “The love I have gotten has opened up infinite possibilities which can actually unify us.”

He stressed that the purpose of his visit was not political rather spread the message of love. “I brought a message of love and friendship. This message of friendship is for everyone, not just cricketers.”

During the oath-taking ceremony at the President House, Sidhu had created headlines after he was spotted speaking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On his brief meeting with the army chief, he said that the COAS told him that he wants peace, adding that General Bajwa shared with him that Pakistan will open the way on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday anniversary.

Alluding to end violence between the two countries, Sidhu remarked: “I no longer wish to swim in the red sea, when there is place for everyone to swim.”

Sidhu was flanked by Pakistan cricket legend Ramiz Raja, who extended his gratitude to the Indian cricketer for coming all the way to Pakistan.