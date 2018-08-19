US felicitates Imran on taking over as Pakistan PM

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Saturday felicitated Imran Khan for taking oath of office of the prime minister of Pakistan.



"We recognise and welcome the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on taking the oath of office," the US State Department said in a statement.

"For over 70 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one," the statement read.

"The United States looks forward to working with Pakistan’s new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region."

Meanwhile, other world leaders also extended their felicitation to PM Khan in their congratulatory messages, letters and telephone calls.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a letter, felicitated the Pakistan prime minister from the core of his heart.

Wishing success to Khan as premier, Erdoğan said that he was thankful to Pakistan for its support amid an economic crisis in Turkey.

He expressed hope that Pakistan-Turkey relations would be further strengthened in Khan's tenure.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Khan for taking oath of the PM Office.

He said that Imran's election as Pakistan premier represented the will of brave and honourable Pakistanis.

Rouhani expressed hope that the unity of Muslim world would increase during the Imran's term as prime minister.

Expressing hope that Pak-Iran ties would be promoted further under Khan's government, the Iranian president said that he wished to boost cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated PM Khan, mentioning in a brief that Germany and Pakistan share friendly relations that should continue to be expanded and deepen.

Merkel's letter further said that Germany will continue to support the future economic development, fight against terrorism and strengthening of democratic structure in Pakistan.

The letter further read that Angela Merkel looks forward to working with Imran Khan and wishes him all the best for all the challenges lying on the table.