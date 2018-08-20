PM Imran's federal cabinet sworn in

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet took oath of its office at President House on Monday.



President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the 16 ministers who, along with five advisers, make up PM Imran's cabinet.



The ministers and advisers in PM Imran's cabinet are listed below:

- Mohammad Farogh Naseem: Minister of Law and Justice



- Pervez Khattak: Minister of Defence

- Shah Mehmood Qureshi: Minister of Foreign Affairs

- Asad Umar: Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Ministry

- Shiekh Rashid Ahmed: Minister for Railways

- Zubaida Jalal: Minister of Defence Production

- Fawad Chaudhry: Minister of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage

- Fahmida Mirza: Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination

- Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui: Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication

- Shireen Mazari: Minister of Human Rights

- Shafqat Mahmood: Minister of Federal Education and Heritage

- Aamir Mehmood Kiyani: Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

- Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema: Minister of State and Frontier Region

- Noor-ul-Haq Qadri: Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

- Ghulam Sarwar Khan: Minister of Petroleum Division

- Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar: Minister for Water Resources



- Mohammad Shehzad Arbab: Adviser to PM for establishment portfolio

- Abdul Razak Dawood: Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment

- Dr Ishrat Hussain: Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity

- Amin Aslam: Adviser to PM on Climate Change

- Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan: Adviser to prime minister on parliamentary affairs

The cabinet will meet following the swearing-in ceremony, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter. The session will discuss implementation of the policy measures announced by PM Imran in his address to the nation on Sunday, among other matters.