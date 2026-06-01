EU's top diplomat Kallas arrives in Pakistan for strategic dialogue

European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas takes part in a press conference during a EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2024. — Reuters

DPM, Kallas to co-chair 8th Session of Strategic Dialogue.

Kallas to meet representatives from think tanks, academia.

Kallas to hold joint presser with Dar at 12:30 local time.

European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in the 8th EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Kallas will co-chair the 8th Session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue.

The Dialogue is the highest-level platform for structured discussions between the two sides.

During the visit, Kallas — also the European Commission’s vice president — will also hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, the EU said in a separate statement.

“This is the eighth round of the Strategic Dialogue between the EU and Pakistan, providing an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations under the Strategic Engagement Plan, signed in June 2019,” the EU.

“Kallas will hold a joint press conference with Ishaq Dar at 12:30 local time.”

"Pakistan deeply values its long-standing, multidimensional partnership with the European Union, which is anchored in shared values, robust economic cooperation, and a mutual commitment to multilateralism," the FO added.

Kallas is also expected to meet representatives from think tanks and academia during her stay in Pakistan, reflecting the EU's broader engagement with policymakers, researchers and civil society stakeholders.

The visit comes as Pakistan and the European Union continue to maintain close cooperation on trade, development, climate issues, migration and regional stability, with both sides seeking to deepen engagement through regular high-level contacts and institutional dialogue.

The EU remains Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, with GSP+ enabling duty-free or low-duty access for many Pakistani exports to European markets.

Pakistan was awarded GSP+ status on 1st January 2014 after the country had ratified 27 international conventions and committed to implement them.

GSP+ has proven to be pivotal for EU-Pakistan bilateral trade ties. From 2014 to 2022, Pakistan’s exports to the EU increased by 108% whereas imports from the EU increased by 65% and the total trade volume increased from 8.3 billion euros in 2013 to 14.85 billion eurors.

The country's garments, bedlinen, terry towels, hosiery, leather, sports and surgical goods and similar products enter the EU market availing the GSP+ concessions.