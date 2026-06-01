 
Geo News

Six tourists among dead after vehicle plunges into ravine in GB's Chilas

Victims' jeep met with accident while travelling to popular tourist destination of Fairy Meadows, say police
By
Muhammad Ali Khan
|

Published June 01, 2026

Representational image of an ambulance approaching an incident site. — AFP/File
Representational image of an ambulance approaching an incident site. — AFP/File
  • Driver identified as resident of Diamer.
  • Authorities gathering victims' details: official.
  • Rescue teams continue recovery operation.

At least seven people were killed after a tourist vehicle en route to Fairy Meadows plunged into the Tattu Nala ravine in Gilgit-Baltistan's Chilas city, police and rescue officials said on Monday.

The victims were travelling to the popular tourist destination of Fairy Meadows when their jeep met with an accident, police said.

According to police, all seven occupants, including the driver, died in the crash.

The driver was identified as Ziaullah, a resident of Darel in Diamer district, rescue officials said, adding that two of the deceased tourists were identified as Ali and Sajjad, both from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Four other deceased tourists are believed to be from Punjab, with efforts underway to confirm their identities, rescue officials said.

A rescue operation is continuing to recover the bodies of those killed in the accident, they added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details. 

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