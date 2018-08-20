Hajj 2018 in pictures

More than two million pilgrims from around the world started arriving at Mount Arafat to perform the main ritual of Hajj on Monday.



Pilgrims arrived in the kingdom last week for the five-day pilgrimage — a once-in-a-lifetime religious duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.

On Sunday night, the pilgrims started leaving for Mina or Mount Arafat. They will listen to a sermon delivered at Namira Mosque and will then perform Zuhr and Asr prayers combined at Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

After sunset, the pilgrims will head to Muzdalifah, where they will stay until midnight, engaged in prayers after performing Maghreb and Isha prayers combined.

Here are some pictures as pilgrims began Hajj:



