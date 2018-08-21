MQM-P, PTI vow to keep supporting each other ahead of presidential polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s presidential candidate Arif Alvi met with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday. After the meeting, the two political parties announced continued support for each other ahead of the presidential elections.



MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party will continue to cooperate with the PTI as witnessed in the National Assembly too.

Siddiqui, in his joint press conference with Alvi, said that PTI and MQM-P have an agreement, as per which they will support each other within the party remits.

The MQM-P leader said that they have not disappointed Alvi earlier and do not intend to in future.

Siddiqui said that the party hopes that issues of Karachi will be resolved with time.

Arif Alvi said that the PTI presented its stance before the MQM-P, adding that resolving the issues of Karachi is the necessity of the hour.

In relation to the matters of local government and its authority, Alvi said that the PTI will support the MQM-P.

He further said that he would perform better than the previous presidents in case he gets elected.

Political parties hold consultation ahead of presidential election

Political parties in the country have started holding consultations with one another ahead of the presidential election.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held a session today, under party President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. In the session, the party decided to reject Pakistan Peoples Party’s presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah and Raza Rabbani also met with Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultation and keep the Opposition united.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to give complete support to the PML-N. He also telephoned Shehbaz Sharif to give him assurance on cooperation.