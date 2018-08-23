Saeed Ghani expresses anger over offal lying on Hyderabad streets

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani expressed anger over heaps of offal and animal waste lying in different areas of the city on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.



During his visit to Hyderabad on Thursday, Ghani directed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Health Director Rafique Rajput to get the streets cleaned by evening.

He was in Hyderabad to examine the drive that was due to clean the streets of offal.

While talking to the media, Ghani said there has been an improvement in the cleanliness drive in Karachi, but he was in Hyderabad to see if the work was being properly done there.

He added action would be initiated against the authorities concerned in Hyderabad if the streets were not properly cleaned of entrails, often left lying out in the open after sacrificial animals are slaughtered.

The local government minister said that often work takes place and is expedited only when there are reports of a minister’s visit.

About other issues faced by the cities of Sindh, Ghani said the problem of access to potable water also persists. He added farmers do not get clean drinking water in rural areas of Sindh.

The minister further said solution to all the problems was not possible within the span of five years. However, Ghani added, he would work on improving the system, especially the transportation system of Sindh.