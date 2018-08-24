PML-N leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and members of Sharf family met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz at Adiala Jail on Friday.

Nawaz's family members and PML-N members had submitted a request to meet the former premier and his daughter in Adiala jail where they are serving their sentences in relation to Avenfield properties case, sources said.



Authorities have allocated Thursday for visitors, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, wanting to meet Maryam and Nawaz.

However, due to Eid holidays, nobody could meet the former premier and his daughter on that day and the Sharif family and PML-N leaders had requested that they be allowed to meet the two on Friday.

Khawaja Asif, Senator Tanvir Chauhdry, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Musaddiq Malik and Maryam Aurangzeb were among party leaders who arrived at the jail to meet the former premier.

Maryam's daughter and son-in-law were also among the attendees.

Speaking to the media outside the jail, Asif said, "I have come to meet Nawaz today as we weren't allowed to the past two days."



"I will not talk about anything related to the presidential election or politics," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, sources said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and a few of his family members met Nawaz and Maryam in Adiala jail. Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Nawaz’s mother met the two on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha with special permission, sources said.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their prison terms at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after the former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison while his daughter was sentenced to eight years in a corruption reference in July.