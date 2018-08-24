Qalandars reach Faisalabad to pick squad for players development programme

FAISALABAD: Lahore Qalandars quest to find new talent reached Faisalabad on Friday as thousands aspiring Qalandars arrived for open trials to be part of Faisalabad Qalandars player development program squad.



The first day of two-day trials in Faisalabad saw a large turnout despite scorching heat and the third day of Eid ul Adha. Cricketers were tested at four different nets by the 20-member coaching panel of Lahore Qalandars, headed by Aaqib Javed.

“We have shortlisted some form the total appeared today and they will come again tomorrow for the next stage before being picked for Faisalabad Qalandars,” said Aaqib Javed.

“Faisalabad has always provided good talent to Pakistan and I’m hopeful that once again we will be able to find good talent from here, not only for Qalandars, but also for Pakistan cricket,” the former pacer told Geo.tv

Among the aspiring Qalandars, there was one differently-abled Cricketer Inamullah, who didn’t have his right arm. However, his left arm spin inspired everyone.

“I came here to show myself and to learn from the coaches here. I’m so happy that I got the chance to bowl in nets and get tips from the top coaches,” an emotional Inam told geo.

Atif Rana, the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, said that their mission is to provide everyone with an equal opportunity to become a hero.

“This is a forum where a player can pull himself out of oblivion and become a star overnight,” Rana said.

“I’m overwhelmed with the response and support from the aspiring qalandars to make the players development program a big success,” he concluded.