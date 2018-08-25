Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 25 2018
By
Web Desk

PM Imran nominates Shibli Faraz for leader of the house in Senate

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday nominated Shibli Faraz for the post of Leader of the House in Senate.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has been forwarded a request in this regard.

According to Geo News, the Senate Secretariat has received Prime Minister Imran’s letter regarding the nomination.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Raja Zafarul Haq previously served as Leader of House in Senate. Earlier this month, PML-N nominated Haq as its opposition leader in Senate.

Faraz has been a member of Senate since 2015. His uncle, Barrister Syed Masood Kausar, has served as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and his father, Ahmad Faraz, is one of country's acclaimed poets.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM