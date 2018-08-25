PM Imran nominates Shibli Faraz for leader of the house in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday nominated Shibli Faraz for the post of Leader of the House in Senate.



Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has been forwarded a request in this regard.

According to Geo News, the Senate Secretariat has received Prime Minister Imran’s letter regarding the nomination.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Raja Zafarul Haq previously served as Leader of House in Senate. Earlier this month, PML-N nominated Haq as its opposition leader in Senate.

Faraz has been a member of Senate since 2015. His uncle, Barrister Syed Masood Kausar, has served as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and his father, Ahmad Faraz, is one of country's acclaimed poets.