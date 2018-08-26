'No comment': Citizen physically abused by Imran Shah on PTI fining MPA

KARACHI: Daud Chauhan, the citizen who was publicly maltreated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imran Ali Shah, said Sunday he had "no comments" regarding the Rs500,000 fine the party had slapped on its member for his inappropriate behaviour.



"The society will determine whether Imran Shah's punishment is adequate," Chauhan said.

The PTI on Saturday had decided to fine Shah, a member of Sindh Assembly, Rs500,000 for beating up a motorist in broad daylight, the party's provincial leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said.

Naqvi noted that the party had a no-tolerance policy regarding violence. In an "inquiry conducted by Rana Zaki, MPA Imran Shah admitted his fault.



"The disciplinary committee took the decision after taking into account all facts," the PTI leader said.



Naqvi said the party has directed the provincial lawmaker to pay for the medical treatment of as many as 20 elderly patients residing in the Edhi Centre.



"Imran [Ali Shah] can be dismissed from the party if we receive complaints against him in the future," the PTI leader added.

Imran Ali Shah, a member of the Sindh Assembly associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), arrives at Daud Chauhan's residence to apologise for his inappropriate behaviour. Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot/Files

A video had gone viral on social and mainstream media a few days ago showing Shah, the PTI leader, violently slapping a citizen near Karachi's National Stadium Road

Shah, who was elected from the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, had maintained that he beat the motorist for trying to cross his vehicle but, in the video, it is clearly visible that the MPA's guards also abused the citizen. He had said he "shoved" Chauhan as the latter was verbally abusing him.



The MPA was subsequently suspended by the PTI for a month.