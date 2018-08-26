PTI’s Maliha Asghar among richest in KP Assembly

PTI MPA Maliha Ali Asghar Khan. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Maliha Ali Asghar Khan, has been found to be one of the most affluent MPAs in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with assets worth millions to her name, while Asiya Khattak from the same party has none.

According to details submitted by the MPAs to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maliha Ali, who belongs to Mansehra, owns assets worth Rs930 million, while Asiya has declared nothing in her account that makes her the poorest member on women reserved seat in the assembly.

Maliha Ali holds a BA degree in psychology and political science from Federal College for Women, Rawalpindi. She became an MPA on women reserved seat in 2013.

On the other hand is Asiya, who has a masters degree in international relations and also did LLB from University of Peshawar. She was elected the district councillor from PTI in the local government elections.

Following Maliha Ali in the list is Ayesha Bano who owns assets worth Rs50 million. Assets of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nighat Orakzai include 290 tolas of gold, while Awami National Party’s Shagufta Malik has assets worth Rs4.5 million to her name.