Little Qalandars steal the show at Gujranwala trials

Many kids, aged between 9 to 12 years, joined the queue at Jinnah Stadium on Sunday to express themselves-Geo News

GUJRANWALA: The player development program by PSL team Lahore Qalandars has given a new hope to aspiring Qalandars who are growing up, watching stars playing on TV and want to become one of them.

This hope has driven many kids, aged between 9 to 12 years, to join the queue at Jinnah Stadium on Sundays and get to express themselves.

Among the kids, nine-year-old Taha Asif, 10-year-old Sajid and 12-year-old Burhan looked impressive and earned praises from all the coaches at the nets taking trials for the player development program.

“I’m so excited, I wanted to play fast bowlers too but coaches thought that it would be risky for us to face them. I insisted and showed them that I could play fast bowlers too,” said 12 year old Burhan.

“I play cricket regularly and it goes along with my studies. I want to play for Pakistan and I felt very good when all the coaching staff came to appreciate me and clapped for me,” said Sajid/

Taha got the most attention as Qalandars franchise has announced to train the young boy—who’s a fan of Sachin Tendulkar and wants to be like him.

“I’m so impressed with the way he came to bat, showed his confidence and played every shot so smoothly. He’s a born talent who just needs to be fine-tuned,” said Lahore Qalandars CEO Rana Atif.

“We will take him for the best academy training and will also give training opportunity with our PSL team during our camp,” he added.

Taha was excited to hear this.

“I’m so happy and it’s my dream to play top level cricket. I follow Sachin Tendulkar and I want to be a batsman like him,” said Taha.