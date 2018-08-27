Tenant's son throws acid on Sukkur landlord's daughter over property spat

Geo.tv/Files

SUKKUR: A man threw acid on a young girl Sunday night here in Islam Colony in a dispute over rented property, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



The 20-year-old girl was immediately transferred to the local Civil Hospital, police said.



The attack occurred in Islam Colony's New Pind neighbourhood, wherein the survivor's father alleged that the son of his tenant doused his daughter with acid after he asked them to vacate the property.

The girl's father said he believed the tenants wanted to illegally take over his property, adding that they had not left the premises despite being told to earlier.

The acid-throwing suspect, however, managed to flee and escape arrest.

According to hospital sources, at least 40 percent of the girl's body has been burnt by the acid.