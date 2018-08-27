Five of family killed as car collides with coaster in Karak

KARAK: Five of a family were killed in a road accident on Indus Highway near Hamidan Chowk in Karak in the early hours of Monday.



According to the police, the accident occurred as a coaster and car collided. People riding in the car died on the spot, while those in the coaster got minor injuries.

The deceased belonged to the same family and were residents of North Waziristan. They were en route to Peshawar from Bannu, while the coaster was going towards Lakki Marwat from Peshawar.

Police said the accident was caused by overspeeding.

A day earlier, five of a family were killed as their car hit the wall of an under-construction bridge in Gujar Khan tehsil of Rawalpindi.

Rescue sources said the deceased include a man, his wife and three daughters. The accident had left one of the three daughters injured. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her wounds there.

Road accidents on long routes are a common occurrence in Pakistan. In June, at least 10 of a family were killed and four others injured after a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra's tehsil Balakot.

Earlier this year, on January 15 four people, including three women and a child, were killed after a car fell into a ditch in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding.

On January 12, at least six people were killed and 26 injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kashmir's Poonch town.