Anwar Majeed, son sent to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: A local banking court on Tuesday sent Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, to jail on judicial remand in connection to a money laundering case.



As the hearing began, the judge asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor why the investigating officer was not present.

“He is busy in Islamabad but the second investigating officer is present,” the FIA prosecutor told court.

“The suspects have been investigated and should be sent on judicial remand,” he added.

To this, Majeed’s counsel urged, “They should be sent to a hospital and not jail.”

However, the court ordered that Majeed and his son be sent to jail on judicial remand and adjourned the hearing till September 4.

Earlier as Majeed was brought to the court, media persons questioned him regarding reports of raids at his sugar mills.

“Only one sugar mill was raided,” Majeed responded.

Further, while answering a question regarding the arms found from his sugar mill during the raid, the Omni Group chairman said, “There were no illegal weapons.”

On Saturday, Majeed and Abdul Ghani's physical remand was extended till August 27.

Anwar, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his son were arrested on August 15 in connection to a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Earlier today, FIA submitted its report on the probe in the case before the Supreme Court.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.