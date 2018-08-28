Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Aug 28 2018
Rs55 per km heli ride: Twitterati react to info minister's calculation

Tuesday Aug 28, 2018

The social media users expressed their opinion on the matter with their peculiar style. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry defended Prime Minister Imran Khan's commute travel via helicopter to and from Bani Gala by saying that it only costs as much as Rs55 per kilometre. 

The statement given during a TV talk show has since drawn massive derision from users on social networking platforms, who have been sharing memes to mock the claim.

Social media users expressed their opinion on the matter with their peculiar style.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

1) The heli-shaw ride which costs Rs55 per kilometre

2) That came from the heart of PTI’s out of favour Dr Zhivago

3) “Fare only Rs.15!” 

4) Helicopterwala?

5) This is Naya Pakistan with Naya mode of transportation 

6) Enough memed? 

7) There has been a rebuttal as well

8) PTI has 'Annaned' helicopter manufacturing companies


