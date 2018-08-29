International athletes arrive to participate in Karakoram marathon challenge

ISLAMABAD: As many as 35 runners from 24 countries have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Karakoram marathon challenge.



Organised by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) the marathon will be held at the high-level altitude of 11,300 feet above the sea-level at the Naltar Valley in Gilgit.

On their arrival at PAF base, the participants were welcomed by the Naltar Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan.



“The landmark event will not only feature international runners but will also include 70 members of the armed forces along with 30 local runners who will be racing the full marathon of 42.2 kilometres as well as the half-marathon category of 21.1km,” a press release said

The press release added the youngest marathon runner will be 10 while the oldest runner will be 80 years old.

Some of the top runners participating in the marathon include Ziyad Rahim from Pakistan, Jurgen Kuhlmey from Germany.

While Janos and Edit Kiss from Hungary, John Lum Young from Trinidad, Giuseppe Raguso from Italy and JC Santa Teresa from the USA will be at the marathon.

Moreover, from Denmark’s Rene Olsen, Dan Micola from the Czech Republic, Zara Rahim and Mekaal Rahim from (Canada/Pakistan), Philippe Waroux from France, David Darton and Colin Lea from the UK will be participating in the marathon.

Athletes from Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Tunisia, Faroe Islands, Poland, Qatar, UAE, Argentina, Ireland, Taiwan, China, Scotland and Netherlands will also be part of the event.