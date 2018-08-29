Jahanzeb Khan appointed FBR chairman in bureaucratic reshuffle

Jahanzeb Khan a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service will now serve as the FBR chairman after a bureautic reshuffle. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan has been appointed chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and secretary of the Revenue Division.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, will now serve as FBR chairman after a bureaucratic reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan has been appointed as Director General Intelligence Bureau, replacing Ehsan Ghani, who was appointed to the post by the caretaker government in June this year.

He previously served as the National Coordinator for the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Mehar Khalid Dad Lak has been appointed as NACTA coordinator replacing Dr Suleman.

The reshuffle took place yesterday after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the new appointments in the federal bureaucracy.