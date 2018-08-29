ACC to continue selling tickets for Pak-India encounter

The highly anticipated clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled to take place on September 19. Photo: File

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced it will continue to sell tickets for the highly anticipated Pakistan and India clash in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The 2018 edition of the tournament will take place in the UAE at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from September 15 to 28, with Pakistan taking on India on September 19.

Tickets for the game between Pakistan and India offered in the first round of sales have already sold out in record time, with the ACC announcing the next lot of tickets for the match, will be made available for purchase starting Thursday, August 30.

However, the match between the arch-rivals is likely to be rescheduled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a change in the fixture dates.

As per the present schedule, India will play back-to-back matches on September 18 and 19, with the game against Pakistan taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19.

This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.