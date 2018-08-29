Indiscriminate accountability govt’s top priority, PM Imran tells NAB chief

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised on rooting out corruption from the country during a meeting with the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House earlier today.

During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated that he wants to eliminate corruption and promote transparency in the country.

PM Imran Khan, NAB chief during a meeting at PM House

Indiscriminate accountability for corrupt elements remains the government’s top priority, PM Imran told the NAB chief.

The premier added that the government remains committed to further strengthening the accountability bureau and increasing the capabilities of institutions.

He also expressed satisfaction with NAB’s performance.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal congratulated Imran Khan on assuming the office of the prime minister.