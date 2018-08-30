Police misbehaved with Khawar Maneka, daughter: son

DPO Rizwan Gondal (left), Khawar Maneka. Photo: File

LAHORE: Khawar Maneka’s son has provided details to the police inquiry committee, stating his father had reacted as personnel at the checkpoint misbehaved with him and his daughter, sources said.

In his email sent to the inquiry committee, Ibrahim Maneka was referring to the allegations levelled against his father that he got Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal transferred when the police team he was leading stopped Khawar for over-speeding.

On August 23, it was reported that police personnel tried to intercept Khawar at a checkpoint when he was coming from Pakpattan. However, when he did not stop they chased him down.

It was said that Khawar misbehaved with the personnel and hurled expletives at them when they stopped him.

Following the incident, the Punjab government asked Gondal to seek an apology from Khawar, but the former refused saying the police was not at fault.

Gondal also informed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar about his decision of not seeking an apology from Khawar, police sources said.

Nevertheless, he was transferred reportedly over refusing to seek an apology from Khawar. But sources in the government said Buzdar had asked Khawar and Gondal to settle the matter.

On the other hand, Khawar said that neither he was intercepted by the police, nor was DPO Pakpattan transferred because of him. He maintained that the issue was being linked to him for propaganda.

However, in the email sent to the police inquiry committee, his son has stated that police personnel had misbehaved with his father and sister, which Gondal was informed about but he did not take any action over it, sources said.