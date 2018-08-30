Saeed Khan challenges his removal from post of National Bank president

ISLAMABAD: Saeed Ahmed Khan Thursday challenged government's decision to remove him from the post of National Bank president in the Islamabad High Court.



The federal cabinet, during its last meeting, had given approval for removal of Khan as chief of National Bank over allegations of money laundering.

Khan's petition filed with the IHC has also been fixed for hearing on Friday. IHC judge Athar Minallah would hear the petition.

The former president of National Bank has made the prime minister, finance secretary, cabinet division, State Bank governor and board of directors of National Bank parties in his petition.

It said the petitioner is a contract employee and has never violated rules and regulations, neither is any departmental inquiry pending against him.

Khan further stated in the petition that neither any charge was framed against him, nor was he served any show-cause notice, maintaining that suspending him without listening to his stance was illegal.

The petition requested the court to declare the notification of Khan's suspension null and void, and allow him to continue working as National Bank president until January 2019.